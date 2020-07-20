Unidentified man booked for demanding Rs 25 lakh from hospital

An unidentified caller demanded Rs 25 lakh from a hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad township claiming that he was calling from the office of a senior Maharashtra BJP leader, police said on Monday. A non-cognisable offence has been registered against the caller by Nigdi police, an officer said.

"The hospital received a call a couple of days back on its landline. The caller claimed that he was calling from the office of state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and demanded Rs 25 lakh for COVID-19 work. "He warned of consequences if the demand is not met," the officer said.

He said the hospital lodged a complaint..