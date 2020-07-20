Criminal held after gunfight, accomplice nabbed during combing op in Gr Noida

An alleged criminal was arrested after a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and his accomplice, who had escaped from the spot, was held during a combing operation on Monday night, officials said. Dev Prakash and his accomplice were on a motorcycle and tried to escape after being intercepted. They also opened fire on the police team, the officials said.

Prakash was shot in the leg near Sector Omicron-1 under Kasna police station in the exchange of fire, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh. “His accomplice Pramod had managed to escape during the gunfight but a combing operation was launched immediately and he was nabbed too,” Singh said.

Illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from them while their motorcycle, which was stolen, has been impounded, he said. Prakash has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, Singh said.

During preliminary probe, they said they had rented a house in Kasna area and were involved in thefts of two-wheelers, he said, adding five stolen motorcycles have been recovered which they wanted to sell in Sambhal. There are multiple cases registered against them, some of them in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and several in their home district Sambhal, DCP Singh said.