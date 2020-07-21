Rajasthan sees 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; infection tally reaches 30,390

Nine more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the death toll to 568 in the state. The state also saw 956 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 30,390, an official statement said

A total of 7,627 COVID-19 patients are under treatment and 12,389 have been discharged, it said. Of the latest fatalities, five deaths were reported in Jodhpur, three in Bikaner and one in Pali, an official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection was recorded at 179 followed by 73 in Jodhpur, 46 in Bharatpur, 29 in Kota, 28 in Ajmer, 24 in Bikaner, 20 in Nagaur and 17 in Pali, and 14 in Dholpur. Of the 956 fresh cases reported in the desert state, 178 were in Jodhpur, 143 in Pali, 106 in Alwar, 92 in Ajmer, 84 in Jaipur, 68 in Barmer, 53 in Jalore, 38 in Karauli, 27 each in Nagaur and Udaipur, 26 in Bikaner, 25 in Bharatpur, 18 each in Kota and Jaisalmer, 11 in Dholpur, eight in Rajsamand, seven in Jhalawar, five each in Sawaimadhopur and Bhilwara, four in Dausa and three in Jhunjhunu, the statement added

