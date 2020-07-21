Sena MLA urges Ram Mandir Trust to invite Uddhav Thackeray for foundation laying ceremony

Shiv Sena MLA from Thane seat, Pratap Sarnaik, has requested the chief trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to invite Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This development has come in the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"On August 5, Modi Ji will perform Bhoomi Pujan and will lay silver slab weighing about 35 to 40 kg" Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had told ANI. Sarnaik, through a letter addressed to the chief trustee, said that both Sena and Thackeray had played an important role in raising the demand for a Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya.

The Sena MLA, meanwhile, had earlier in March requested Prime Minister Modi to nominate a Shiv Sena member as trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust. Earlier on Monday, Sena's South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant had said that Thackeray will take the decision to visit Ayodhya or not if invited.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5. (ANI)