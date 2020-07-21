Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena MLA urges Ram Mandir Trust to invite Uddhav Thackeray for foundation laying ceremony

Shiv Sena MLA from Thane seat, Pratap Sarnaik, has requested the chief trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to invite Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 01:56 IST
Sena MLA urges Ram Mandir Trust to invite Uddhav Thackeray for foundation laying ceremony
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MLA from Thane seat, Pratap Sarnaik, has requested the chief trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to invite Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This development has come in the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"On August 5, Modi Ji will perform Bhoomi Pujan and will lay silver slab weighing about 35 to 40 kg" Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had told ANI. Sarnaik, through a letter addressed to the chief trustee, said that both Sena and Thackeray had played an important role in raising the demand for a Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya.

The Sena MLA, meanwhile, had earlier in March requested Prime Minister Modi to nominate a Shiv Sena member as trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust. Earlier on Monday, Sena's South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant had said that Thackeray will take the decision to visit Ayodhya or not if invited.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Trust had invited Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020