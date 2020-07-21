Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated 56 people from flood-affected areas in Matia, Goalpara on Monday. Incessant rainfall since the past three days in the state has led to water levels rising in the Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishnai river in the region.

The overflowing of the rivers has severely affected the life of locals in Hawra Ghat village, leaving many locals marooned. An NDRF team, however, reached the flood-affected village and transported the locals to safe places. The team is also assisting the district administration in the distribution of masks, screening inundated areas, and other guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 1,450 locals have been evacuated during this monsoon season by the 1st Battalion of NDRF Guwahati. Around 12 search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed in Assam in districts, including Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia.

Besides four search and rescue teams of NDRF have been earmarked to tackle the flood situation. The NDRF control room is also keeping a close watch in other flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, the floods in Assam have affected 24 districts, causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area and affecting over 24 lakh people in the state, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). It added that the rising water levels have affected a total of 2,254 villages.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)