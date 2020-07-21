Rahul lists alleged 'attempt to topple' govt in Rajasthan among govt's 'achievements' in COVID-era
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 10:44 IST
Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste Trump" event as among the Centre's "achievements" in the COVID-19 era. In a sarcastic tweet in Hindi, he said due to such "achievements" of the government, the country is now 'Aatmanirbhar' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic
The former Congress president has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and questioning its planning behind combating the pandemic. "Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February -- Namaste Trump, March-- toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April -- making people light candles, May -- government's sixth anniversary, June -- Bihar virtual rally, July -- Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan," Gandhi said in the tweet. "That is why the country is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-sufficient) in the fight against coronavirus," he said. India's first COVID-19 case was detected on January 30 in Kerala.
