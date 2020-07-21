Most parts of UP witness rain, thundershower

Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunder has occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh since Monday with Maharajganj recording a maximum of 12 cm rainfall, the meteorological office said on Tuesday. In the 24-hour period, Saradanagar in Kheri and Regoli in Gorakhpur each registered 9 cm of rainfall, Ramnagar in Barabanki, Kakrahi and Nawabganj 8 cm each, Palliakalan in Kheri and Lalitpur 7 cm each, Turtipar, Bansi, Nighasan and Pharenda 6 cm each, Ramsanehi Ghat, Chillaghat and, Mawana in Meerut each witnessed 5 cm of rainfall, the MeT department said.

Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at some places in western parts of the state.