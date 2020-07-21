2 cattle smugglers arrested following encounter with UP police

Siddharthnagar district police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers on Tuesday following an encounter in which one of the accused was injured, officials said. On Monday, locals of Karjahan village informed police about remains of cattle found in the area, following which a case was registered at Kapilvastu police station and a search for the accused was initiated, Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhul said at a press conference.

The police had received information about the cattle smugglers and a search of vehicles on the Muhwa Kurmi-Ramwapur road was initiated to nab them. During the search, two men riding a motorcycle were ordered to stop near Aligarwa in the city area, but they fired at the police personnel, the SP said. In retaliatory fire, one of accused was shot in his leg and both of them were arrested. The motorcycle, a country-made pistol, a knife and a few cartridges were seized from them, the police officer said.

According to the police, during interrogation, the two men have confessed to their involvement in cattle smuggling..