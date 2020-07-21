Rajasthan Speaker reaches Assembly to meet counsels in disqualification notices case

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi reached the state Assembly here Tuesday evening to meet the counsels who appeared in the high court for arguments on writ petitions filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued by him. The High Court has asked the Speaker to defer action on the notices from 5.30 pm Tuesday to July 24, when the court is scheduled to pass its order on the writ petition. “The Speaker has reached the Assembly and is meeting with the advocates,” an assembly source said. PTI SDA TIRTIR