Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI seeks J'khand govt sanction to prosecute Madhu Koda in Parbatpur coal block allocation scam

The CBI has sought from the Jharkhand government sanction to prosecute former chief minister Madhu Koda and ex-mines secretary Jai Shankar Tiwari in connection with the infamous scam related to the allocation of Parbatpur coal block to Electrosteel Castings, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:59 IST
CBI seeks J'khand govt sanction to prosecute Madhu Koda in Parbatpur coal block allocation scam

The CBI has sought from the Jharkhand government sanction to prosecute former chief minister Madhu Koda and ex-mines secretary Jai Shankar Tiwari in connection with the infamous scam related to the allocation of Parbatpur coal block to Electrosteel Castings, officials said on Tuesday. The agency will file its charge sheet against Koda, Tiwari and others after getting the sanction from the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, they said.

Koda has already been convicted for corruption in the allocation of Rajhara North coal block. A trial court in 2017 held him guilty of corruption and conspiracy in the allocation of the coal block in Jharkhand to Kolkata-based company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL). The CBI has almost concluded its probe in the allocation of Parbatpur coal block to Electrosteel Castings for their proposed pig iron plants at Khardah in West Bengal and Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh.

The Odisha-based Electrosteel allegedly acquired about 48.5 per cent shares of an Andhra Pradesh-based private company and the allocation was made for a plant of the latter which never independently applied for a coal block. The CBI has alleged that Electrosteel resorted to the sale of 50,162.42 metric tonnes of middlings dishonestly to another private company based at Jharkhand and the company disposed of 42,500 metric tonnes of inferior ungraded coal, jhama and slurry to the non-approved end users.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan'

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely...

Dairy farmers launch stir, seek higher milk procurement prices

Facing losses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, dairy farmers in Maharashtra launched an agitation on Tuesday to press for their various demands, including a hike in milk procurement prices, and spilled milk on roads at some places in prote...

Motorcycling-Marquez aiming for August return after successful surgery

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez could be back in action next month after his Repsol Honda team reported successful surgery to his right arm on Tuesday. Marquez suffered the injury when he crashed four laps from the end of the season-opening Sp...

Amarnath Yatra cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board SASB on Tuesday said that this years Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled due to conditions created by COVID-19. The decision was taken at a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board SASB to discuss the conduct o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020