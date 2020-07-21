Rains lash large parts of Haryana, Punjab; mercury dips

Widespread rains lashed Haryana and many parts of neighbouring Punjab on Tuesday, causing maximum temperatures to drop sharply, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light rains. It recorded a high of 29 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

In Haryana, Karnal received 66 mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal. The mercury settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, in Hisar which witnessed light rains.

Ambala and Bhiwani also recorded below-normal maximum temperatures at 27.8 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, following heavy rains. Narnaul received 6 mm rains and recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Faridabad were also lashed by rains. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal. It received 15 mm rain.

Amritsar's maximum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, also six notches below normal. Ludhiana, which received light rain, recorded a high of 28 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The weather department said more rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days..