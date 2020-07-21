Haryana Minister inaugurates cooperative society office, godowns in Rewari

Haryana Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-constructed office building of Palhawas Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd along with 500 MT and 100 MT godowns and five outlets constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh in Palhawas village of Rewari. According to an official release, these godowns will be used by the Primary Agricultural Co-operative Society (PACS) to store manure and can also be used commercially when there is no requirement of storage.

Addressing the villagers on the occasion, the minister said that the shops can be given on rent to the youth. He said it will provide rental income to PACS and godowns will help farmers and nearby entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman Singh Yadav, MLA, said that the development works will benefit people of about 28 villages near Palhawas and demand of people has been met. (ANI)