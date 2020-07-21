30 cops, 16 BSF personnel among over 380 fresh COVID cases in Punjab

As many as 381 more people, including 30 policemen and 16 BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 10,889, while the toll mounted to 263 with two fresh deaths. The two fatalities due to COVID 19 were reported in Ludhiana and Patiala, according to a medical bulletin.

A case of one death in Amritsar which was "erroneously reported" as COVID-related fatality on Monday has been removed from the toll, officials said. Sangrur reported the maximum of 74 fresh cases, followed by 69 in Patiala, 63 in Ludhiana, 56 in Amritsar and 33 in Jalandhar. Twenty-five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohali, 14 in Rupnagar, 10 in Gurdaspur, eight each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga, five each in Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Mansa, two each in Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, and one each in Kapurthala and Barnala.

The fresh cases include 27 policemen in Sangrur and three in Mohali, and 16 BSF personnel in Amritsar, the bulletin said. A total of 271 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. So far, 7,389 people have been cured of the infection.

The state now has 3,237 active COVID-19 cases, according to the medical bulletin. Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,989 cases, followed by 1,736 in Jalandhar, 1,348 in Amritsar, 1,081 in Patiala, 827 in Sangrur, 574 in Mohali, 322 in Gurdaspur and 291 in Pathankot.

It said Hoshiarpur has 289 cases, SBS Nagar 265, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran 234 each, Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga 225 each, Faridkot 212, Bathinda 199, Muktsar 184, Rupnagar 177, Kapurthala 158, Fazilka 154, Barnala 84 and Mansa 81. Ten patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 61 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,78,421 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said..