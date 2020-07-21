Left Menu
Indian peacekeepers' efforts result in surrender of 39 cadre of armed group in DR Congo

"In an historical event, efforts of Indian peacekeepers led to surrender of 39 Cadres including Second-in-Command of Mai Mai Kitete, a prominent Armed Group in North Kivu, DR Congo," the Army said on Twitter. Protection of civilians is the key mandate of the mission, it said. India is the fifth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping.

Updated: 21-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:52 IST
Indian peacekeepers' efforts have led to the surrender of 39 cadre of a prominent armed group in DR Congo, the Army said on Tuesday. "In an historical event, efforts of Indian peacekeepers led to surrender of 39 Cadres including Second-in-Command of Mai Mai Kitete, a prominent Armed Group in North Kivu, DR Congo," the Army said on Twitter.

Protection of civilians is the key mandate of the mission, it said. India is the fifth largest contributor of uniformed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping. It currently contributes more than 5,400 military and police personnel to peacekeeping operations in Abyei, Cyprus, the DRC, Lebanon, the Middle East, Sudan, South Sudan, among others.

