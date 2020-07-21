Left Menu
Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

The Church of North India (CNI) on Tuesday took disciplinary action after the bishop of its Chotanagpur diocese in Jharkhand decided to withdraw from CNI and make the diocese an autonomous one.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:14 IST
The Church of North India (CNI) on Tuesday took disciplinary action after the bishop of its Chotanagpur diocese in Jharkhand decided to withdraw from CNI and make the diocese an autonomous one. A meeting on this was held in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after which the bishop was sent on leave, said CNI Moderator Bishop PC Singh.

"Disciplinary action has been taken againstCNI Diocese Chotanagpur (Jharkhand) Bishop Basil B Baskey for taking a decision to secede the Chotanagpur diocese from CNI and declare it an autonomous one. The CNI received a letter from Bishop Baskey on July 17 stating Chotanagpur diocese was withdrawing from CBI and becoming autonomous," Bishop Singh informed. "The letter further said all believers, movable and immovable properties vested in Chotanagpur Diocesan Trust Association and Chotanagpur Education Society also ceased to be part of the CNI," he said.

"This is an act of serious indiscipline and defiance on part of Bishop Baskey and office bearers of Chotanagpur diocese. There is provision in the CNI constitution that no diocese has the right to secede from Church of North India," he said. The meeting held in Jabalpur on Tuesday decided to send Bishop Baskey on leave immediately, and it was decided to dissolve the executive committee of Diocese of Chotanagpur, he said.

"Reverend Joljas Kujur is appointed the moderator's commissary for Chotanagpur diocese and an adhoc executive committee has been set up to look after its affairs," Bishop Singh added..

