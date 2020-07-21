Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old doctor found dead at Stanley Hospital in Chennai

A postgraduate medical student allegedly committed suicide at the Government Stanley Medical College in Chennai in the wee hours of Tuesday, a police source said today. The deceased has been identified as M Kannan (24), a resident of Udumalpet. He was a postgraduate student of orthopaedics at the Stanley Hospital.

According to his friends, he was involved in the handling of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. He had completed MBBS in Government Medical College in Thanjavur and had joined Stanley Hospital in June. "He was seen attending to patients till 1.30 am on Monday after which he went to his room on the third floor of the hostel. Around 4 am, he was found lying on the ground with multiple fractures. He was rushed to the hospital and the police were alerted," one of his friends said.

"An FIR under Section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death) has been registered. The police are investigating the case whether the death was suicide or murder. Kannan did not leave any note," said the source. (ANI)