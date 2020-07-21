Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Assam deluge climbs to 87; flood hits north Bihar

Four children and a woman died in floods in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district and 1.52 lakh people have been affected, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said and announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak river in Nepal has led to the discharge of excess water from the Valmikinagar barrage in West Champaran district, flooding parts of north Bihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:50 IST
Death toll in Assam deluge climbs to 87; flood hits north Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Assam deluge rose to 87, while heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak river in Nepal led to flooding in parts of north Bihar on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 122 teams in 20 states to tackle the flood and heavy rain situation during the ongoing monsoon season. A maximum of 19 teams have been deployed in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, a spokesperson of the force said.

The death toll in the Assam floods rose to 87 as the situation due to the calamity remained unchanged with 24.19 lakh people affected in 24 districts, a government report said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Raha in Nagaon district and another at Morigaon town. Twenty-six others have died due to landslides triggered by the rains and floods, it said.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar. Four children and a woman died in floods in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district and 1.52 lakh people have been affected, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said and announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak river in Nepal has led to the discharge of excess water from the Valmikinagar barrage in West Champaran district, flooding parts of north Bihar. Several rivers except the Ganges continued to flow above the danger mark and the flood waters have hit nearly four lakh people in eight districts, a disaster management department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people died due to lightning strikes in four districts of the state, an official said. Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A fresh spell of heavy rains lashed the national capital, inundating the low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads on social media platforms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the major weather stations in Delhi, including Safdarjung and Lodhi Road, recorded around 20 mm rainfall. The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said.

The monsoon trough is also running through the region and these two factors led to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, they said. On Sunday, at least four people died as heavy rains lashed the city.

Widespread rains lashed Haryana and many parts of neighboring Punjab, causing the maximum temperatures to drop sharply, the IMD said. It said more rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the two states over the next two days.

Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunder occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh with Maharajganj recording a maximum of 12 cm rainfall, the meteorological office said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock 2.0 back in Bengaluru;there will be night curfew & Sunday lockdowns

With the nearly week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order reimplementing unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30, under which there will be night curfew and S...

Three cops suspended in UP's Bulandshahr for taking bribe

A police sub-inspector, head constable and one constable were suspended here on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from a person after threatening to implicate him in a murder case, officials said. Rafeeq 40, resident of Bugrasi town, was a...

Serum Institute to begin trials of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Aug-end

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it will be starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by the end of August on up to 5,000 Indian volunteers after getting the necessary nods, and...

India lockdown dragged CocaCola volumes in April-June

Global soft drink major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its unit case volume for the second quarter dragged by markets such as India and Western Europe. The Atlanta-headquartered company has reported a 28 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020