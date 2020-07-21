Sharjeel Imam tests positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati jail

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been lodged at Guwahati Central Jail for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Delhi Police Special Cell had applied for his production warrant in Assam as he is lodged at Guwahati Central Jail and he was going to be presented before a Delhi Court on July 25 but will not be produced now," Delhi Police sources said.

Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year. (ANI)