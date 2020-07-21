Three of a family killed in vehicle collision in Rajasthan

A 4-year-old boy and two of his family members died after their van collided with a car on the Kota-Bhopal National Highway 52 on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near Aktasa village under the Asnawar Police Station area of Jhalawar district

Nine people were injured in the incident, they said. The deceased have been identified as Kamal Soni (38), Suraj Devi (58) and Nivas (4), all residents of Jhalrapatan town, police said. The matter is being investigated, they added. PTI CORR SRY