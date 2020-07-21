Delhi corona tally 1,25,096, death count 3,690; slight rise in active cases

Delhi recorded 1,349 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.25 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,690, authorities said. On Monday, the fresh case count had dipped to 954.

Twenty-seven fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Tuesday. From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1000-2000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

The active cases tally on Tuesday was 15,288, marginally up from 15,166, the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947 cases till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,663 on Monday.

Tuesday's bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,690 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,25,096. According to the bulletin, 1,06,118 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far.

Only a little over 22 per cent beds are occupied, i.e., out of 15,475 COVID beds, only 3,517 are used by patients, it said. The number of people in home isolation stands at 8,126.

Officials said all precautions will have to be taken by people to combat coronavirus, and government will continue with measures as "we can't let our guard down" even though comparatively less cases are being reported than couple of weeks before. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 15,201 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 5651, in all adding to 20,852, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 8,51,331. The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday, was 44,805, the bulletin stated.

On Tuesday, the number of containment zones stood at 689.