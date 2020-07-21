Nepali national arrested for trafficking children: Bachpan Bachao Andolan

A 42-year-old Nepali national was arrested in Delhi for allegedly trafficking two minor girls from Punjab, child rights NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan said. Delhi police confirmed the arrest of alleged child trafficker Vishnu.

The NGO said Vishnu's trafficking network comprised his nephew who also drove his vehicle. It said in a statement that it received a complaint that a minor girl from Punjab has been brought to Delhi by her aunt to work as domestic help. The NGO located the residence where she worked and contacted the police which then arrested the suspect on Monday.

It said Vishnu was also involved in trafficking another minor girl but did not give the details.