Will not accept his body till main accused is caught, says journalist Vikram Joshi's family

The family of journalist Vikram Joshi who passed away today after he was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on July 20, said that they want justice and the main accused should be arrested else they would not accept the body of their deceased relative.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:08 IST
Will not accept his body till main accused is caught, says journalist Vikram Joshi's family
Journalist Vikram Joshi's nephew, Ashish, speaking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The family of journalist Vikram Joshi who passed away today after he was shot at in Vijay Nagar area on July 20, said that they want justice and the main accused should be arrested else they would not accept the body of their deceased relative. "Some boys including Kamal-ud-Din's son used to harass my sister. It was her birthday when the incident occurred. My uncle was coming home with her when Kamal-ud-Din's son attacked him and shot him. We will not accept my uncle's body till the main accused is caught, alleged Journalist Vikram's nephew, Ashish.

"Vikram was my uncle. Our house is in the Mata colony. Some people use to pass comments on my sister. The main accused is Kamal-ud-Din's son, one is Ravi and one is Bhangika Abhishek. Kamaluddin's son shot my uncle in the head. He also hit him with the rod on his head. There were 15-20 people. We want justice. My uncle was on the bike with his both daughter," he added. "Police is doing nothing. The nine people they have arrested in which three are arrested unnecessarily. We will not accept my uncle's body until the main accused is brought here," Vikram's nephew alleged.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram's sister said, "There was a fight on 16 July with some people and my brother Vikram was also there. Those young men were passing lewd comments and abusing our children." "Police planned the murder of my brother. The chowki in charge was responsible. I don't know the name of the chowki in charge. We demand on the spot decision," she alleged.

"The people behind this were Chotu, Kamalu's son, Abhishek, Akash Bihari, Ravi Deewan," she alleged. Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, breathed his last at a hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.

The doctor monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury. Meanwhile, the Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police. A total of nine accused have been arrested in the matter and efforts to nab another accused are underway.

The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. (ANI)

