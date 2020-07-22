Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

The BSF jawans have come from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the NDRF personnel and the civilian have returned from Assam, the statement said. The paramilitary forces account for around 37 per cent of the total 317 cases in the state, it said The newly-infected patients are in the age group of 23-59 years and are out of danger, the statement said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:32 IST
16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Twenty more people, including 16 Assam Rifles personnel and two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 317 on Wednesday, a government statement said. Of the 306 samples tested on Tuesday, 18 people from Aizawl district and two from south Mizoram's Lunglei district were found infected with COVID-19, the Information and Public Relations Department said in the statement. The new patients are 16 personnel of Assam Rifles, two BSF jawans, an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffer and a civilian, it said.

Thirteen of the Assam Rifles personnel have returned from Assam and two from Delhi, while one is a local resident. They all are currently posted at Zokhawsang near Aizawl. The BSF jawans have come from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the NDRF personnel and the civilian have returned from Assam, the statement said.

The paramilitary forces account for around 37 per cent of the total 317 cases in the state, it said The newly-infected patients are in the age group of 23-59 years and are out of danger, the statement said. So far, 168 patients have recovered from the disease and the state now has 149 active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate in the state is 53 per cent, according to health officials..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Free Indo-Pacific will require "unprecedented convergence" of US, allies: top defence expert

A top Indian-American executive in the US defense sector has said that a free and open Indo-Pacific region will require an unprecedented convergence of the collective defense industrial bases of the United States and its allies. Speaking at...

Indonesia military says father and son killed in Papua were armed separatists

Indonesias military rejected allegations on Wednesday by Papuan separatists that a father and son killed at the weekend in the countrys easternmost province were civilians, insisting the victims were linked to an armed rebel group. The two ...

Kanye West says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian in deleted tweet

Rapper Kanye West said on Twitter early on Wednesday he has been trying to divorce his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, in a message that was deleted minutes later.I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf f...

FOREX-Currency markets flip to "risk-off" after U.S.-China tensions escalate

Risk-off move sparked by U.S.-China tensions Dollar erases some overnight losses Graphic World FX rates in 2020 httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E By Elizabeth Howcroft LONDON, July 22 - Risk appetite in currency markets diminished in early London tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020