Video of inmate being beaten up inside Ballia jail surfaces; probe ordered

A probe has been ordered by the district jail authorities here after a video surfaced on social media showing three prisoners beating up another inmate at the facility, officials said here on Wednesday. The clip was widely shared on Tuesday morning, they said, adding that many inmates can be seen in it witnessing the attack.

Jail Superintendent Prashant Maurya said a probe had been initiated. "In the initial probe, it has been found that Rohit Verma attacked two prisoners on Jul 12. We are probing who made this video," he said.

ADG, Prison, Anand Kumar has also taken note of the video and directed the senior superintendent of Gorakhpur jail and the Range DIG to look into the matter and submit a report, the officials said..