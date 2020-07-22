Heavy rains lead to water-logging, traffic snarls at several places in Delhi

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning, leading to water-logging and disruption of traffic movement at several places, officials said. The Delhi Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about traffic movement in the national capital

"Traffic from Ring Road to Bhairo Marg is closed due to water logging near the WHO building. Use DND and Barapula to go to the ashram," it tweeted. "Traffic is affected on Girdhari Lal Marg, Guru Ravidass Marg, Under Mayapuri Flyover, Under Prahlad Pur Flyover, from Dhaulakuan to Gurugram, Narayna to Loha Mandi, Metal Forging to Maya Puri, & Mahipal Pur due to waterlogging," the Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet

Traffic was briefly affected near the Minto Bridge area here due to water-logging, it said. Several people also took to the micro-blogging site to share about the traffic situation in the city. Rains caused traffic snarls at several parts of the national capital on Tuesday too.