C'garh: Man injured in suicide bid in front of CM's house dies

A 27-year-old man, who had attempted suicide in front of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence here last month, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, police said on Wednesday. Hardev Sinha, a resident of Telinsatti village in Dhamtari district, had poured petrol and set himself on fire in front of the chief minister's house in the Civil Lines police station area on June 29.

Sinha, who had sustained 50 per cent burns in the incident, died at Kalda Hospital late on Tuesday night, Raipur additional superintendent of police Tarkeshwar Patel told PTI. The injured man was first admitted to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Kalda Hospital for treatment, he added.

As per a statement released by the state government at the time of the incident, Sinha's relatives had said that he had been mentally unstable for the last two years. The deceased had owned two acres of land in his village and also possessed a job card under the Employment Guarantee scheme, the statement had said.

According to officials, Sinha had claimed to be a writer and had given an application to the village panchayat for making a YouTube film. The state government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the chief minister had also spoken to Sinha's wife over phone and assured necessary assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, criticising the ruling Congress for the death, former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh tweeted saying misrule, mismanagement and poor policy of the Congress had murdered a youth of the state. Tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the tweet, Singh also asked who was accountable for Sinha's death.