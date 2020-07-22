MP CM orders sacking of rape accused excise official

A Madhya Pradesh excise official booked on the charge of rape will be terminated from service on directions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. The directives in this regard were issued during the cabinet meeting held this morning, he said.

The accused excise sub-inspector has been arrested from a hotel in Ujjain, police said. He has been allegedly sexually assaulting his 17- year-old domestic help since the last 11 months and blackmailing her with the video of the act, an official said.

The accused has been booked under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act..