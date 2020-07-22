Operations underway to douse fire near Oil India's well no 5 in Assam's Baghjan

Operations are underway to douse the fire here following an explosion occurred near well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Baghjan injuring three foreign experts who were present at the site. Water is being sprayed at well number 5 of Oil India as part of the operations to douse fire at the location.

"An explosion occurred near well no 5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia district. Three foreign experts who were present at the site injured. They have been rushed to the hospital," Tridip Hazarika, Oil India Limited's spokesperson said. Earlier, on May 27 a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)