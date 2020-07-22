Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19; 10th pandemic death in force

A 49-year-old CISF personnel posted in the Mumbai airport security unit has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the paramilitary force to 10, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:43 IST
CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19; 10th pandemic death in force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 49-year-old CISF personnel posted in the Mumbai airport security unit has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the paramilitary force to 10, officials said on Wednesday. Head Constable Basudeb Mandal passed away at a hospital in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, they said.

The personnel was posted in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit that guards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was admitted to a local hospital on June 9 with symptoms of fever and difficulty in breathing. He was found to be COVID-19 positive two days after admission to the hospital and he breathed his last on Tuesday, they said.

He was a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal. This is the 10th coronavirus death in the force that has over 1,400 cases of the pandemic till now.

The nearly 1.62 lakh-strong CISF is the national aviation security force guarding 63 airports at present and it is also tasked with guarding vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-AIG sponsorship will accelerate progress in women's game - R&A

The RA says the extension of insurance firm AIGs title sponsorship of the womens British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the womens game.AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this years tournament...

Gail to commission Kochi-M'lore gas pipeline by early Aug, finally

The much-delayed Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline project of Gail India, which was initially planned to be commissioned way back in 2014, will finally see the light of the day by early next month, according to a Gail official. The 444-km long n...

Suspected COVID-19 patient, pregnant wife 'assaulted' in Bengal; Mamata says fight disease not those infected

A suspected COVID-19 patient, his pregnant wife and their child were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours at Patuli in the southern part of the city, following which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked people to...

Bangladesh's Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as T20 WC is postponed

Bangladeshs pending Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury looking to work around with our schedule after the postponement of the T20 World Cup. According to ES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020