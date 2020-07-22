CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19; 10th pandemic death in force

A 49-year-old CISF personnel posted in the Mumbai airport security unit has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the paramilitary force to 10, officials said on Wednesday. Head Constable Basudeb Mandal passed away at a hospital in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, they said.

The personnel was posted in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit that guards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was admitted to a local hospital on June 9 with symptoms of fever and difficulty in breathing. He was found to be COVID-19 positive two days after admission to the hospital and he breathed his last on Tuesday, they said.

He was a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal. This is the 10th coronavirus death in the force that has over 1,400 cases of the pandemic till now.

The nearly 1.62 lakh-strong CISF is the national aviation security force guarding 63 airports at present and it is also tasked with guarding vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain.