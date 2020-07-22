Tripura man arrested for posting derogatory remarks on Matua community guru

One person has been arrested in Tripura on Wednesday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Matua Mahasangha, an apex body of the Matua community, on his Facebook page, police said. The Matuas originally hail from erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, and began migrating to West Bengal since the 1950s, mostly due to religious persecution.

Superintendent of Police, West Tripura district, Manik Das, said that the person identified as Kuldeep Chakraborty was arrested from his house at Arundhatinagar here. The police swung into action shortly after Union Home minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informing him about the matter on Tuesday.

"A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Matua Mahasangha met me and placed a representation in which they mentioned that derogatory remarks were made about the religious guru (god) of their community which is not bearable for the community," Shah wrote in Hindi. Mentioning that according to information received by him, a case was registered in A D Nagar (Arundhatinagar) police station in connection with the matter, Shah requested Deb to ensure immediate investigation and take action against the culprit.

"We have registered a criminal case against him," the SP said. The arrested person was produced before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, S Das, on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met matriarch of the Matua community, Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro Ma' in February last year at Thakurnagar in West Bengal..