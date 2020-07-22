Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot writes to PM over bid to 'topple' his govt, names Shekhawat

“In this act, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leader and some overambitious leaders of our party are involved,” he said. He also named dissident Congress leader Bhanwarlal Sharma who he said had tried to bring down Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s BJP government in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:59 IST
Gehlot writes to PM over bid to 'topple' his govt, names Shekhawat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and naming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In the letter written Sunday, he accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party for being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his Congress government.

"I am not aware to what extent this is in your knowledge or if you are being misled," Gehlot said in the letter released to the media on Wednesday. "History will not forgive those who participate in this deed." Gehlot is caught in a power tussle with Sachin Pilot, now sacked from his post as deputy chief minister. He said the alleged attempt to bring down the Congress government in the state insulted the people's mandate and was an open violation of constitutional values.

He cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states where Congress lost power over the past year while alleging horse-trading of MLAs by the BJP. Gehlot said for some time there have been attempts to bring down elected governments, ignoring the spirit of the anti-defection law brought in by the Rajiv Gandhi government and the amendment introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He said protecting lives is the only priority during the COVID-19 pandemic and in such a situation attempts are being made to topple the elected government in Rajasthan. "In this act, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leader and some overambitious leaders of our party are involved," he said.

He also named dissident Congress leader Bhanwarlal Sharma who he said had tried to bring down Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's BJP government in Rajasthan. Gehlot said he had at that time protested against the move.

The Congress has suspended Bhanwarlal Sharma and another MLA, Vishvendra Singh, from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy. Gehlot said he is saddened that a ruling party at the Centre could ignore its priority of managing the coronavirus pandemic and is instead play the "main role" in bringing down a Congress government.

He said similar allegations were levelled in connection with Madhya Pradesh and "your party was defamed across the country". The chief minister said he firmly believed that healthy democratic and constitutional values will finally win and his government will complete its tenure while delivering good governance.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-AIG sponsorship will accelerate progress in women's game - R&A

The RA says the extension of insurance firm AIGs title sponsorship of the womens British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the womens game.AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this years tournament...

Gail to commission Kochi-M'lore gas pipeline by early Aug, finally

The much-delayed Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline project of Gail India, which was initially planned to be commissioned way back in 2014, will finally see the light of the day by early next month, according to a Gail official. The 444-km long n...

Suspected COVID-19 patient, pregnant wife 'assaulted' in Bengal; Mamata says fight disease not those infected

A suspected COVID-19 patient, his pregnant wife and their child were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours at Patuli in the southern part of the city, following which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked people to...

Bangladesh's Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as T20 WC is postponed

Bangladeshs pending Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury looking to work around with our schedule after the postponement of the T20 World Cup. According to ES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020