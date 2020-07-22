Woman killed, driver injured as car falls into gorge

A woman was killed and the driver seriously injured when their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Narendra Nagar area of Tehri district Wednesday evening. The car was on its way to Delhi from Kirtinagar when it had an accident at Bagad Dhar on Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri highway, a police official said.

The car plunged into the gorge killing the woman on the spot and leaving the driver injured, he said. He was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh, after first aid, the official said. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Arti Semwal and the driver as Prakash Bhatt, both residents of Jhirkoti village in Kirtinagar area. They were bound for Rohini in New Delhi via Tehri as Rishikesh-Shrinagar-Badrinath NH 58 was closed for traffic.