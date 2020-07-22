BSF sacks jawan for 'role' in Pak border drugs-smuggling racket

The BSF on Wednesday dismissed from service a jawan, who was posted in a unit that guards the India-Pakistan border in Jammu, on charges of "conniving" with anti-national elements, who smuggled narcotics across the sensitive front, the force said. Constable Sumit Kumar was recently arrested by the Punjab police in a case of drugs smuggling, along with seven others, including an Army personnel.

"After suspension, a departmental Court of Inquiry was ordered by the BSF, which was completed in record time, and facts emerged that while the jawan was deployed at the IB, he connived with anti-national elements, trans-border smugglers and facilitated them in smuggling narcotics and a pistol from his place of duty in July," a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said. A resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Kumar was posted in Jammu's Samba sector and was arrested by the Punjab police on July 11 after his alleged role in the case came to light.

He is presently in the custody of Punjab police. "A 9 mm pistol, two magazines, 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and two rounds of 12 bore ammunition were seized from his possession," the spokesperson said.

On July 13, the Punjab police recovered Rs 32.30 lakh in cash from Kumar's house in Gurdaspur, he added. "The Punjab police is investigating the case. As of now, eight persons, including Kumar and an Army personnel, have been arrested and more facts are likely to emerge during the course of investigation," BSF Inspector General (Jammu frontier) N S Jamwal said.