Delhi soaks in heavy rain; records July's lowest maximum in 5 years

The second spell of heavy rainfall in four days submerged many areas in waist-deep water and brought traffic to a standstill in the national capital on Wednesday. The rains also brought the mercury down significantly. At 27.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded its lowest maximum temperature in July since 2015. The India Meteorological Centre said the rains covered most parts of Delhi and the adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the representative figure for the city, recorded 67.6 mm rainfall. In July, so far, it has recorded 157.4 mm rainfall, 13 per cent more than the normal of 139.1 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations gauged 81.2 mm and 72 mm precipitation, respectively. Rainfall recorded below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, and above 64.5mm is heavy, according to IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police reported snarls near the World Health Organisation building, Minto Bridge, ITO among others. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas.

Municipal bodies reported 10 incidents of tree felling due to rains across Delhi. A wall of a house also collapsed in Kotla Mubarakpur area due to the downpour. A part of Ashoka Road in central Delhi caved in. The IMD said the rains caused the mercury to drop below the 30-degrees Celsius mark for the first time this month.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded its lowest maximum temperature in July (27.5 degrees Celsius) in five years on Wednesday. It recorded a maximum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on July 12, 2015. On July 30, 2014, the city recorded a maximum of 24.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 28 years.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department predicted widespread rainfall with "isolated heavy to very heavy rain" in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Union territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly Thursday onwards, the IMD said.

The convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days, weather experts said. The monsoon though is also running through the region. These two factors together led to moderate to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, they said.

Delhi recorded moderate rainfall (24.8 mm) on Tuesday. Heavy rains on Sunday morning caused heavy water logging in several areas which led to the death of at least four persons.