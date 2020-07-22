Delhi’s NHM doctor to get 'Corona Warrior' status; Rs 1 cr compensation to kin: Jain

The Delhi government will accord the 'Corona Warrior' status to a National Health Mission (NHM) doctor who succumbed to COVID-19, and grant his family Rs 1 crore compensation, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Dr Javed Ali, 42, had contracted the infection in the line of duty and died on Tuesday, he said. His wife had been appealing to authorities to provide help to the family. "Dr Javed Ali working as a doctor with Delhi Govt NRHM, had succumbed to Covid. Hon CM @ArvindKejriwal has announced that he will be given Corona Warrior status. Delhi govt will gives 1 cr compensation to the family," Jain tweeted.

Hundreds of healthcare workers in the national capital have contracted COVID-19 till date. Earlier in the day, interacting with reporters, Jain had said, "We know that contractual doctor Javed Ali, who was working with Delhi government's National Health Mission, died yesterday of coronavirus. The Delhi government will provide financial compensation to his family because he was a frontline worker who died during COVID-19 duty". The ex gratia of Rs 1 crore is being given by the Delhi government to all its employees who succumb to coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the family members of Dr Aseem Gupta (52), who died in June fighting COVID-19, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia payment to them. The chief minister had termed late Gupta as a "people's doctor'' and said it was a duty of the government to support the families of those people who sacrificed their lives for others.