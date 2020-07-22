Javadekar condoles death of Ghaziabad-based journalist shot at by assailants
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday expressed sadness over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to his injuries two days after he was shot at by assailants, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday expressed sadness over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to his injuries two days after he was shot at by assailants, and offered condolences to the bereaved family. "Extremely saddened by the killing of journalist Vikram Joshi. The culprits have been apprehended, but a life has been lost. My condolences to his family," Javadekar said in a tweet in Hindi.
Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants two days ago, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, his family said. Joshi, who had made a complaint with police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on a two-wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials.
The scribe aged around 35 years worked with a local Hindi daily. Joshi was admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and mother.
