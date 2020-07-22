Left Menu
K Chandrasekhar Rao for strengthening agriculture department

Favouring major transformation from the existing traditional farming methods, he said the department should guide and lead the farmers, educate them about the strength of being organised and also impart better agriculture practices and profitable methods. The CM desired that since the Telangana State is becoming an agriculture-based state, the agriculture department too should strengthen itself institutional wise." He said, if need be, the government "is ready to sanction more posts to the department, an official release said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday favored strengthening the state agriculture department to enable it to guide the farmers towards achieving greater prosperity.

Favoring major transformation from the existing traditional farming methods, he said the department should guide and lead the farmers, educate them about the strength of being organized and also impart better agriculture practices and profitable methods.

The CM desired that since the Telangana State is becoming an agriculture-based state, the agriculture department too should strengthen itself institutional wise." He said, if need be, the government "is ready to sanction more posts to the department, an official release said. The state government has recently suggested regulated farming in which the farmers cultivate crops that have high demand in the market rather than producing the same crop in excess.

