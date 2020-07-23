Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India sets up panel to identify employees to be sent on leave without pay for up to 5 yrs

New Delhi, [India], July 23 (ANI) National carrier Air India has started the process of identification for redundant or surplus employees in the company to be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for a period from six months up to five years.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 23-07-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 09:50 IST
Air India sets up panel to identify employees to be sent on leave without pay for up to 5 yrs
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, [India], July 23 (ANI) National carrier Air India has started the process of identification for redundant or surplus employees in the company to be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for a period from six months up to five years. "Air India has constituted a committee for 'identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources'. The Committee to submit its report to the regional director's office by 11th August for review," according to a letter accessed by ANI.

The board of the airlines has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from six months to two years which can be extended up to five years. It has authorised chairman Rajiv Bansal to send employees on the leave without pay. The airline has chosen a committee in which, General Manager (Personnel) Convener, General Manager (Finance), Member, Departmental Head, Member One representative of Regional Director (RD) to be co-opted, in case required on case merit. These four senior-level officers will decide and submit a report regarding the identification of redundant or surplus manpower resources to the AI regional director (RD) office and later Airline headquarter will take the final decision.

"General Manager (Personnel) will share the staff list with all departments and convene the discussions/deliberations including the process of identification of surplus/redundant resources. The report is to be submitted to the RD office by 11 August 2020 for review and onward recommendations to headquarters," the letter said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts can't intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker.

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts cant intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker....

Cricket-Bangladesh mull Sri Lanka tour following World Cup postponement

Bangladesh is planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had...

DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency

In a televised address, the Democratic Republic of Congos President, Felix Tshisekedi has announced an end to the COVID-19 health emergency enforced since 24 March, according to a news report by Radio France Internationale.People in the Dem...

US: Colorado authorities add hate crime charge against man who attacked Sikh-American store owner

Authorities in Colorado state of the US will add a hate crime charge against an individual who had brutally attacked a Sikh-American store owner in April and told him to go back to your country. Sikh civil-rights organization Sikh Coalition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020