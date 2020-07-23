Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam floods: Over 95 families living in temporary shelters in Dibrugarh

Around 95 families are currently living in temporary shelters after the Rangmola and Miri villages in Assam's Dibrugarh were washed away by floodwaters.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:43 IST
Assam floods: Over 95 families living in temporary shelters in Dibrugarh
Flood victims take shelter in temporary relief camps. . Image Credit: ANI

Around 95 families are currently living in temporary shelters after the Rangmola and Miri villages in Assam's Dibrugarh were washed away by floodwaters. "My village used to be around 3.5 kilometers away, now there is nothing left of it. Around 95 families used to live there. Over 120 houses were swallowed by the Brahmaputra river. We are devastated, our homes were washed away by the flood. Government rations are sustaining us for now, but when that stops, we will not have anything left. Our current relief camp is also close to the river, we don't know how long this will stay. It may also get washed away," Amal Das, a resident of the now-submerged Miligaon village told ANI.

According to Chittaranjan Namosudra, another victim of the floods said Miragaon, Rangmola, and Dagon villages have been completely washed away by floodwaters. "There is nothing left of our village. Our land, our belongings, our houses, everything has been taken away by the river. My family hasn't had peace in so many days. We can't keep wandering around in the jungles like animals. Even the relief camp we are taking shelter in right now is surrounded by water on two sides. It won't be long before this place is also taken up by the river. We don't know where else to go," Namosudra told ANI.

The floods in Assam have affected 26 districts and claimed 89 lives till July 22, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood report by the ASDMA on Wednesday, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, among other districts have been severely affected by the floods in the state affecting 2,631,343 people.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Circle Offices, and locals have rescued 452 people so far. On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will release Rs 346 crore, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam, and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Maha allows oral exam for failed students of Classes 9 & 11

The Maharashtra government has decided to give a second chance to students who have failed in the exams of Classes 9 and 11 and directed schools to conduct their oral examination on August 7. A government resolution GR issued on Monday said...

AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track coronavirus positive and suspected patients

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Nagpur in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and IIT Nagpur has indigenously designed and developed a model for effective tracking and monitoring of COVID positive and suspect patients. This device...

No rooms for anti-national in our industry: Amit Behl, Chairperson, CINTAA

The Cine and TV Artistes Association CINTAA does not have any Pakistani member or anyone who has anti-nationalist feelings, clarified Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA. The statement came after BJP Vice-President B...

Don't panic, get tested: MP cabinet minister after testing COVID positive

Cabinet Minister of the Madhya Pradesh government Arvind Singh Bhadoria on Thursday released a video from the hospital here where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. In the video, he said that he got tested for the virus af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020