Shops shut, public transport off roads as lockdown in Kashmir enters second day

The six-day complete lockdown in the Valley came into effect on Wednesday evening following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks. However, the district administration has said that the lockdown will continue till 6 am on July 28.

Strict restrictions were imposed in most parts of Kashmir on Thursday, a day after the union territory administration announced a complete lockdown across the Valley, except for Bandipora district, to contain the spread of COVID-19. The six-day complete lockdown in the Valley came into effect on Wednesday evening following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.

However, the district administration has said that the lockdown will continue till 6 am on July 28. No movement of people, except in medical emergencies and essential services, was being allowed across the Valley, the officials said.

Authorities have sealed most of the roads and market places in all Red districts, including Srinagar, and placed concertina wires and barriers on the roads to stop public movement, they said. Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut and public transport was off the roads.

Agriculture, horticulture and construction activities have been allowed in accordance with disaster management guidelines. The movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers also continued unhindered. The Valley counts for 253 of the total 273 deaths in the union territory. The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,711, up from 7,497 on June 30, the union territory officials said on Wednesday.

