Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department forges partnerships to roll out free sanitary products

The Minister said this when she outlined the Ministry’s budget priorities for the year ahead in a virtual mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:48 IST
Department forges partnerships to roll out free sanitary products
Nkoana-Mashabane also said that the government has adopted progressive interventions to alleviate the worst social impacts of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, says the department has forged partnerships that will see it rolling out free sanitary products to vulnerable women and girls in poor communities.

The Minister said this when she outlined the Ministry's budget priorities for the year ahead in a virtual mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

She said this amid concerns over the lack of access to menstrual health and hygiene products by indigent women and girls, products such as sanitary towels, water and soap, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On our part, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has contributed to the COVID-19 response plan with a particular focus on mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic on women, youth and persons with disabilities.

"The Department has also partnered with the Department of Social Development, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and WaterAid to ensure Menstrual Hygiene Management is accessible to vulnerable women and girls.

While the United Nations Population Fund is an agency that promotes the rights of women and girls in areas of reproductive health and gender equality, WaterAid is an international NGO that works in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene.

"Furthermore, the Department has been participating actively in government structures to coordinate the response to COVID-19, including key workstreams and the [National Joint Operations]. This is to ensure that interventions are deliberately targeted at these sectors and that these sectors benefit from social and economic relief packages.

"Working with development partners, we will ensure that women in poor communities have access to free sanitary dignity products," she said.

Nkoana-Mashabane also said that the government has adopted progressive interventions to alleviate the worst social impacts of COVID-19.

This includes the establishment of homeless shelters; expansion of the provision of psycho-social support services; measures to ensure support for gender-based violence victims, including the declaration of GBV-related services as essential services and strengthening the capacity of the GBV Command Centre.

Calls for communities to unite against gender-based violence

Nkoana-Mashabane said as efforts against gender-based violence are intensified, the fight against femicide is bigger than the government.

"We need communities to join and help us eradicate this pandemic. We would like to call upon our communities to come together against this scourge and expose perpetrators and not turn a blind eye.

"As a government, we will continue to improve our response to gender-based violence and femicide in the context of the District Development Model.

"We will ensure that perpetrators are brought to book whilst taking good care of the victims. We will engage all structures of society through on-going dialogues, education and healing sessions. We want to work with communities so that we can get to the root of this pandemic."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

South African institute reports discrepancy in deaths

The South African Medical Research Council is reporting a huge discrepancy between the countrys confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess deaths from natural causes. The new report shows more than 17,000 excess deaths from May 6 to...

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of fine

A Delhi court Thursday allowed 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of varying fines, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending the Tablighi Jamaat...

To curb false registration and litigation, don't want online registration of properties: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it does not want online registration of properties to be made available in order to curb false registrations and obviate unnecessary litigation in the society relat...

Indian economy set for post-COVID-19 rebound as FDI remains buoyant: IHS Markit

The Indian economy is likely to rebound in the second half of 2020 as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, and is projected to grow by 6.7 percent in the next financial year, IHS Markit said on Thursday. The pandemic resulted in sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020