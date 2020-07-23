Left Menu
Himachal CM to remain quarantined for 1 week

All the other samples received from the chief minister's official residence and secretariat tested negative at India Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here on Thursday, its senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said. Thakur and his family members had gone into self-isolation on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his family members and staffers at his residence and office will remain under home quarantine for a week despite testing negative for COVID-19, a senior official said on Thursday. Thirty-six samples were taken from Thakur's residence at Oakover here and 27 from the state secretariat on Wednesday after a deputy secretary at his office and a BJP leader from Mandi tested positive for COVID-19.

The test results of the chief minister, his wife Sadhana Thakur, and their two daughters came out negative around 9 pm on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. All the other samples received from the chief minister's official residence and secretariat tested negative at India Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here on Thursday, its senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said.

Thakur and his family members had gone into self-isolation on Wednesday afternoon. The additional chief secretary said the chief minister and all others will remain quarantined for a week and will be tested again after five-six days.

