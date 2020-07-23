Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's Dr Mofokeng appointed as Rapporteur for Health at UNHCR

Mofokeng is the first African woman from South Africa to serve as the UNHCR’s Special Rapporteur for Health, which is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:02 IST
South Africa's Dr Mofokeng appointed as Rapporteur for Health at UNHCR
“The experienced that she will gain at UNCHR as a Special Rapporteur for Health with be invaluable for both the CGE and the country,” Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality Tamara Mathebula said on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHCRUSA)

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has congratulated Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng on her appointment as the Special Rapporteur for Health at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR).

Mofokeng is the first African woman from South Africa to serve as the UNHCR's Special Rapporteur for Health, which is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

"The experienced that she will gain at UNCHR as a Special Rapporteur for Health with be invaluable for both the CGE and the country," Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality Tamara Mathebula said on Thursday.

Mofokeng who also serves as a Commissioner at the CGE has massive expertise in Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and is an influencer on social media on health rights issues.

The CGE said her appointment will serve as an inspiration particularly to women and girl children.

"The CGE believes that Dr Mofokeng through her and leadership acumen that was displayed whilst she held various positions in the medical fraternity will serve as a catalyst for her to do exceptionally well," the commission said.

The announcement of Mofokeng as one of the CGE's Commissioners was made in August 2019.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NCOP approves 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill tabled by Mboweni

The National Council of Provinces NCOP approved the 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill during its plenary sitting on Wednesday.The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June, as part of the 2020 Supplementary Budget, m...

South African institute reports discrepancy in deaths

The South African Medical Research Council is reporting a huge discrepancy between the countrys confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess deaths from natural causes. The new report shows more than 17,000 excess deaths from May 6 to...

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of fine

A Delhi court Thursday allowed 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of varying fines, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending the Tablighi Jamaat...

To curb false registration and litigation, don't want online registration of properties: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it does not want online registration of properties to be made available in order to curb false registrations and obviate unnecessary litigation in the society relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020