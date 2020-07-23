Riva Ganguly Das appointed Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry

Riva Ganguly Das appointed Secretary (East) in External Affairs MinistryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:25 IST
India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das has been appointed as the Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, according to a Personnel Ministry order on Thursday
Das is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1986 batch
She will succeed Vijay Thakur Singh, who superannuates on September 30.
