Thoothukudi custodial deaths: Accused taken to hospital from jail over health issues

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:57 IST
Inspector Sridhar. Image Credit: ANI

Sridhar, an inspector accused in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case, was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital from Madurai Central Jail on Thursday morning after complaining of poor health. The dean of the hospital said, "Sridhar has undergone a health check-up and has not been admitted to the hospital."

As many as 10 policemen were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo, the investigation of which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was previously registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station. Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31) were arrested on June 19 and lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop open in Sathankulam's main bazaar area during a curfew imposed during the coronavirus lockdown. The duo was allegedly tortured by the policemen.

They were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While Benicks died on the same night, the father breathed his last on the morning of June 23. (ANI)

