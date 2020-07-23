Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCOP approves 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill tabled by Mboweni

The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June, as part of the 2020 Supplementary Budget, made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s continued economic downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:04 IST
NCOP approves 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill tabled by Mboweni
During a plenary sitting, the NCOP’s Select Committee on Appropriations reported that it had agreed to the bill without amendments, and recommended that the House do the same. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved the 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill during its plenary sitting on Wednesday.

The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June, as part of the 2020 Supplementary Budget, made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's continued economic downturn.

The 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill addresses changes in the equitable division of nationally raised revenue among the three spheres of government, changes to provincial conditional grant allocations and changes to the local government equitable share and conditional grant allocations.

During a plenary sitting, the NCOP's Select Committee on Appropriations reported that it had agreed to the bill without amendments, and recommended that the House do the same.

"The National Assembly (NA) considered and passed the bill at its plenary sitting on 15 July and focus now shifts to the 2020 Adjustments Appropriation Bill. Consideration of this bill is provisionally scheduled for a plenary sitting of the NA on 29 July and for provisionally scheduled plenary sittings of the NCOP on 31 July and 4 August 2020," Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

The Select Committee's report on the bill can be read in the official announcement papers of Parliament at https://www.parliament.gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/atc/3a988e25-cf96-4fbe-b80e-5e858a68aa1a.pdf (Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports of 21 July 2020), starting from page 43.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician's inbox

Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter t...

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot....

Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the partys organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next years assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources sai...

China cites 'malicious slander' as Houston consulate closes

China said, malicious slander is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained on Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms. Foreign ministry spokespers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020