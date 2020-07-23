Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands affected by floods in Assam's Darang and Sonitpur districts

A large number of people have been affected because of the worsening flood situation in Assam's Darang and Sonitpur districts. With the Brahmaputra and the Tangni rivers flowing well above the danger level, several villages in the large rural region of the eastern province of Darang have been submerged.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:42 IST
Thousands affected by floods in Assam's Darang and Sonitpur districts
A visual of houses submerged in the floodwaters in Assam. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people have been affected because of the worsening flood situation in Assam's Darang and Sonitpur districts. With the Brahmaputra and the Tangni rivers flowing well above the danger level, several villages in the large rural region of the eastern province of Darang have been submerged. The floodwaters have destroyed crops and fishes from ponds have been swept away. People living in low-lying areas were forced to leave their homes.

The overflowing waters of the Saktola River have wreaked havoc in hundreds of villages of the Mangalde and Sipajhar Vidhan Sabha areas in the western province of Darang. "You can see the water of the river has come to my field, this water has spoiled everything along with my entire cultivation. We are living in a shortage of essentials; it is our appeal to the government to pay attention to us," said one of the affected persons.

The situation is the same in the Sonitpur district as well and a large number of people have been hit hard by the flood in the Borsola area. Expressing distress, a flood victim said, "My house is submerged for the past seven days and there is little help from the administration. Sometimes we eat and sometimes we don't."

"The floodwater has put us in a lot of trouble. We were already anguished by the COVID-19 lockdown and now the floods. All our food items have been swept away. The jute crop is completely destroyed. Farming lands are submerged in water, yet no government official has come here. Let's see what happens, there are talks of the MLA coming to visit us tomorrow," said another victim. As many as 89 deaths and 56,27,389 people have been affected across 30 districts in Assam due to the floods," said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician's inbox

Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter t...

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot....

Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the partys organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next years assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources sai...

China cites 'malicious slander' as Houston consulate closes

China said, malicious slander is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained on Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms. Foreign ministry spokespers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020