Bihar flood: Darbhanga residents continue to struggle with little help from authorities

The people in the Darbhanga district of Bihar have been hit hard by the floods and the incessant rains in the region. People are struggling to feed their families and cattle, and are forced to live outside on the streets as houses are submerged. Jagdev, a resident of Dilahi village told ANI, "After the floodwater filled in our houses, we do not have a place to sleep."

"There is no work due to the current situation and in this regard, the government has not provided any help to us," Jagdev said. Another local, Lal Vachan Yadav said, "Our houses have been submerged in the floodwaters. As a result, we are living on the streets."

"Even the local leaders have denied to help us and are said they could only help with the government's support, said Yadav. On being asked about the COVID-19 health norms, Yadav said, "If there are 10 members in a family, they have only given us four masks. It is not possible for us to follow coronavirus-induced health norms."

Meanwhile, some are building makeshift boats using tubes and wood to travel in emergency situations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 rescue teams in Bihar.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan on Thursday said that the monsoon this year has been above normal and there has been heavy rain. This is leading to a flood-like situation in different parts of the country. Bihar and Assam continue to be sensitive areas that have been affected by floods. "The rescue operations are underway. In Bihar, the water flow depends on rains in Nepal's Terai region. The evacuation is selective in most places as the rural people decide when they should go to the camp, but they are persuaded to do so if the situation is severe," said Pradhan.

He further said that water stagnation may persist and chances are that the NDRF teams will remain deployed. No deaths have been reported in Bihar so far but people are facing snake bites, he added. (ANI)