Left Menu
Development News Edition

BIMS hospital staff protest after ambulance set on fire by dead patient's relatives

Staff of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) here on Thursday staged a protest after relatives of a patient who died at the hospital allegedly set ablaze an ambulance and tried to vandalize the hospital.

ANI | Belgaum (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:54 IST
BIMS hospital staff protest after ambulance set on fire by dead patient's relatives
Staff stage a protest at BIMS hospital, Belgaum. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Staff of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) here on Thursday staged a protest after relatives of a patient who died at the hospital allegedly set ablaze an ambulance and tried to vandalize the hospital. An ambulance of BIMS was set ablaze yesterday. It was charred and mangled.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr Thyagarajan said that the ambulance was empty at the time of the incident. "The relatives of the dead patient were upset and so set the ambulance of fire. A case is being registered and action will be taken. No matter what this shouldn't have been done" he said.

The Commissioner said there were around 30 to 40 people who attempted to enter the hospital. Meanwhile, the resident doctors association of Karnataka have announced a symbolic protest tomorrow by wearing black bands to work to protest various incidents of attacks on their fraternity, including the arson of the ambulance at BIMS. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Prague club virus outbreak spreads to 98 people

An outbreak of coronavirus in a Czech music club has grown to 98 positive cases, including footballers from several Prague clubs, public health officials said on Thursday. The outbreak was one of several surges of infections in the central ...

Congress govt caused chaos, instability in state: Rajasthan BJP chief

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJPs state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused chaos and instability in the state. They Congress commit sins... they put bl...

Naidu nominates new Rajya Sabha members to House panels

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday nominated new members to various Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees, a day after administering the oathaffirmation to them. Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP has become a member of ...

37-year old TN man live streams suicide on facebook

A 37-year old man ended his life by hanging in his house, live-streaming the shocking act on social media in neighboring Tirupur district, police said on Thursday. Some people who watched the mans suicide on Wednesday on his Facebook page a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020