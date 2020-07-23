172 more test coronavirus positive in Nagpur; 100 recover

Nagpur district on Thursday reported 172 new coronavirus cases, taking the count to 3,465, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, said the local administration. A district information office release said 100 more patients were discharged, pushing up the tally of recoveries to 2,213.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,188 in the eastern Maharashtra district, it said. Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 64 in the district, the release added.