Left Menu
Development News Edition

172 more test coronavirus positive in Nagpur; 100 recover

Nagpur district on Thursday reported 172 new coronavirus cases, taking the count to 3,465, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, said the local administration. Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 64 in the district, the release added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:12 IST
172 more test coronavirus positive in Nagpur; 100 recover
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nagpur district on Thursday reported 172 new coronavirus cases, taking the count to 3,465, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, said the local administration. A district information office release said 100 more patients were discharged, pushing up the tally of recoveries to 2,213.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,188 in the eastern Maharashtra district, it said. Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 64 in the district, the release added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Congress misleading farmers, MSP to be given in private grain markets: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the three ordinances brought by the Union government will ensure the farmers would get Minimum Support Price MSP even in the private grain markets. Hitting out at Congres...

Italian bonds bask in afterglow of recovery fund deal

Italys 10-year bond yield fell to 4-12 month lows on Thursday, heading closer to 1, as growing confidence in the euro zone outlook following this weeks recovery fund deal boosted southern European debt. Ten-year yields in Italy - the euro z...

Trump to address school reopenings at briefing on Thursday -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will discuss a strategy to reopen the nations schools as coronavirus cases surge in many parts of the country.Trumps 5 p.m. EDT 2100 GMT news conference will focus on a schools reopening plan, White H...

Prague club virus outbreak spreads to 98 people

An outbreak of coronavirus in a Czech music club has grown to 98 positive cases, including footballers from several Prague clubs, public health officials said on Thursday. The outbreak was one of several surges of infections in the central ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020